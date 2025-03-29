'I might be a boy’s father and I’m anxious about telling my wife.' AITA? + UPDATE

"I might be a boy’s father and I’m anxious about telling my wife."

He called me last night after dinner. I thought it was honestly a prank. He mentioned his mom’s name who was my ex in high school. And she passed away of complications from covid a few months ago.

She never told him about who his dad was and his grandparents told him. He’s calling me with their permission because he apparently wanted to talk to me. I was already speechless and don’t think I reacted well to the boy.

His grandma (my ex’s mom) took the phone from him and I recognized her voice. She explained some more. The fact that my ex found out she was pregnant after I broke up with her because I wanted to go to an out of state college and we didn’t want to do long distance.