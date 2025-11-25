'I might have jeopardized an Airbnb host's only income. AITA?'

So I book an Airbnb and the listing says “free parking on premises." I always assume this implies something like a driveway, otherwise they should say street parking. Before I arrived I asked if I could stay parked on the premises a few hours after I checkout of the room.
They said yes if I paid them an extra $10. I accepted the request and paid via the Airbnb app because I was still under the impression that it was a parking spot that was either on the premises as stated or at least needed some kind of guest pass or residence permit.
Otherwise why would I need to pay him? So I arrive and notice there is no driveway it’s just on the street. I parked and then asked if I needed a pass or permit to park. The host said I didn’t need anything. This made me realize it was a public street that was free to anyone anytime of day regardless of where they stayed.
When I confronted the host about this in the Airbnb chat he said he had to charge me because he has charged other customers for the same thing and “it wouldn’t be fair” if he let me park for free when others have paid him. So he admits to charging multiple customers to park in a free parking spot that he has no right to charge for. He made an offer under false pretenses.
When I confronted him further he said I would not get a refund for parking and that he “didn’t force me to pay” that he “just offered a deal that you accepted” and that I should have “done more research or asked more questions” about the street his house is on and realized I didn’t need to pay.
This is an outright scam if you ask me. He shouldn’t be allowed to charge his guests to park in a spot that is public and free and that he has no control over. And then he blames me the guest for not questioning his scam earlier all while admitting to doing it to an untold number of previous guests.
I reported this to Airbnb and while they are “still investigating the incident” over a week later and I haven’t gotten any money back yet, they must’ve contacted the host and threatened him with some type of suspension or expulsion because he messaged me again and said I ruined his only source of income.
Part of me wanted to respond by saying he “should’ve done more research” on the consequences of the little scheme he was running, but part of me feels bad for potentially ruining his supposed only income over the $10 scam he got me with. AITA?
Wise_Session_5370 said:
NTA. Scammers like this need to be called out.
Accomplished-Wrap800 said:
$10 here, $10 there. It adds up. Man may have scammed hundreds out of people. You aren’t ruining his income, he did that himself. You’re saving countless potential people from losing their hard earned money to this man’s schemes.
Background_System726 said:
NTA. If the scammer is booted, it's well deserved.
trashmailaccount00 said:
NTA. Scammers are getting away with way too much.
Time_Jackfruit_8793 said:
NTA. If you didn’t do anything he would’ve continued to do this to others.
Enough-Pack7468 said:
NTA. HE ruined his only source of income.