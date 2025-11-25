'I might have jeopardized an Airbnb host's only income. AITA?'

When I confronted the host about this in the Airbnb chat he said he had to charge me because he has charged other customers for the same thing and “it wouldn’t be fair” if he let me park for free when others have paid him. So he admits to charging multiple customers to park in a free parking spot that he has no right to charge for. He made an offer under false pretenses.

When I confronted him further he said I would not get a refund for parking and that he “didn’t force me to pay” that he “just offered a deal that you accepted” and that I should have “done more research or asked more questions” about the street his house is on and realized I didn’t need to pay.