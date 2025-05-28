Couple’s wedding video becomes wedding nightmare but comedy gold thanks to in-laws’ 'entitled' behavior. AITA?

I finally got my wedding video back a few weeks ago and took a peak at it. The footage of our wedding ceremony and first dance was quite tragic thanks to my insane in laws ignoring the crystal clear instructions we gave everyone to put away their phones and enjoy the moment. I did not want phones in the footage of our wedding ceremony.
The ceremony: My FIL is standing up the entire time before I walk out while other guests are politely seated to record my husband and MIL walking down the aisle together. He is getting in the way of the photographer and videographer and making a scene.
Once my husband gets to the front with our pastor, he turns and firmly orders FIL to sit down. FIL ignores him and continues to stand. Several seconds go by and my husband nervously turns again, walks away from the alter and practically drags FIL like a toddler to his seat.
About 5 seconds later I emerge with my Dad to walk down the aisle. He literally would’ve stood with his phone in my face the entire ceremony if my husband hadn’t had the balls to shut him down.
The first dance: My MIL is standing the entire time recording on her phone like the psycho stalker she is. The footage is so awkward because you see us dancing and my MIL is right there, to the left or right of us at eye level. In one shot she is literally BETWEEN us lmfao.
The memory table: my MIL deliberately moved the TWO photos of my grandparents I brought so her TWELVE photos of dead relatives were predominantly showing.
I had even printed out descriptions of the photos including the year the photos were taken that she intentionally covered up with the excessive amount of photos she brought.
I am really happy though that the photo of my grandfather wearing his military uniform was quite large, so when you see us leave the room together after the ceremony my grandpa is there in the shot. It really made me smile to see him there. I think her attempt to take over the memory table failed in that sense.
Their entitlement never ceases to amaze me. I’m honestly shocked I didn’t notice more of this behavior until I actually saw the video. It rehashed old feelings of resentment towards them for making our one special day all about them.
They are the most selfish, controlling, entitled mfers. We have been no contact since our wedding for a good reason. They refuse to apologize for their disgusting behavior.
I’m going to look into a video editor to pay to trim their nonsense out of the video. Right now it just feels like the final way they ruined our wedding for me. I also would love to post the footage for everyone to see their insane behavior honestly. It’s comical when you remove yourself emotionally from the situation.
The audacity of literally inserting herself between you during your first dance is genuinely unhinged behavior. These people treated your wedding like their personal photo shoot while completely disrespecting basic boundaries. Editing them out is absolutely worth the money to reclaim your memories from their narcissistic performance.
NewBet7377 (OP)
Yea.. just to clarify, she was standing by her table - but optics-wise you could see her in the shot very clearly standing while holding a phone like 30 feet away from us.
"I also would love to post the footage for everyone to see their insane behavior"
---That's what I was thinking. Have the video editor do a humorous shaming version. One is just wedding stuff.
The other posted, on social media, with humorous clips included with text about IL not following instructions. (e.g. Multiple instances where it says or is narrated as... "Here's the MOG strickly following the no cell phone's request so it won't be in the videos again").
Since they made their own video, they don't ever need to see the official one or get a copy of the photos. They can use their own and hopefully they turned out crappy.
NewBet7377 (OP)
Oh they’re not getting anything. MIL should’ve been nicer to me☺️
It’s amazing how seeing things from another point of view (the photographers) you can really see what is happening. The great news for you is that your new husband has no issues telling them what to do! Set those boundaries now. In-laws will just get worse if you don’t!!!Good luck OP congratulations on your wedding!!!
NewBet7377 (OP)
Absolutely. It gave me a perspective I’d yet to see. How they tried to behave during our actual wedding ceremony was insane. I believe they deliberately behaved like this to send the message they were in control of us. Like we were their fucking pet dogs or something. Really disturbing behavior.
Show this video, as is, at the next big family function. Let the entire extended family see what they did. I bet more than a few of them will start to see your in-laws more clearly.
Added benefit, if some cousins could point out the bad behavior and laugh and reply about how tacky it was. You know what. Show it again at Christmas. Have an anniversary dinner where you show it AGAIN.
If you’re looking to get tik tok famous, now’s your shot, the creator fund is paying nice🤣 Just trying to lighten the mood. I’m so sorry both of you are dealing with this. That’s a special day for the two of you, not everyone else. Sending love.
P.S. there’s also Facebook groups for editing that people do for free! I hope this helps in some way, or points you in a good direction!
My MIL was infamous for talking during any video someone was taking, walking into photoshoots or video she wasn't in AND uploading any photo or video to her own FB that was sent to her. Imagine your FIL not even listening to his own son at the wedding omg. Even children listen better than that!
Honestly? You should post the footage. Nothing hits like visual proof of unhinged behavior. They wanted the spotlight, let them have it on blast. It’s wild how some people treat weddings like it’s their personal reality show. Good on you for going no contact. Some stains don’t wash out, you just stop inviting them to the laundry.