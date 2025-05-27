Pregnant woman catches MIL on security camera putting husband's toothbrush in her mouth. AITA?

"MIL caught on camera."

Okay so enough has happened to make my husband realize that the situation with my MIL is bad and needs active resolution. The last 2 times MIL and FIL (the latter of which is kind of just checked out & just along for the ride) visited.

The first of the last 2 times: They happen to come at the right time to meet our new neighbour and introduced themselves. We came out to greet them - DH came down the stairs first and I came down shortly afterwards.

MIL told the neighbour “this is our son’s home, he’s been here for 3 years - you should meet my son!”. Meanwhile I’m standing there, hadn’t even had a chance to say “hello how are you”, also having lived there & been paying for the home for several years.