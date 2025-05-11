'AITA to address my MIL's comments about my seven-year-old's weight?'

Prior_Lobster_5240

YTA. Not about the MIL issue. You're right with that. But what do you mean you're working on changing your family's diet? You had gastric bypass. That means you know all about proper nutrition. that means you know you shouldn't have junk in the house.

WHY IS THAT GARBAGE STILL IN YOUR HOUSE?! When you choose to have bypass, you give up the garbage. Otherwise it comes right back. You have already set your daughter up for failure. You knew how to help her. You knew having good food options in the house and encouraging lots of movement would help her. But you kept the junk food diet anyway and you're just now starting to "try" to do better ?