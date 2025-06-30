MIL crosses the line, 'she let her relatives use OUR house.' AITA? 'I was PISSED.'

She’s just as surprised. Turns out, MIL gave them the keys. Told them they could stay for the weekend because they were “passing through” and hotels are expensive. Like? Are you kidding me? I was pissed. Not just because they were there, but because we had no idea. We didn’t agree to it. It wasn’t even her place to offer!

I tried to stay calm. I really did. But I ended up confronting her the next morning. I said something like, “I’m not trying to be rude, but can you please talk to us next time before letting someone use our house? This is our home. Not a guesthouse. We need to be asked first. That’s just basic respect.”