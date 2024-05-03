MIL debates; 'How do I tell my DIL about my son's multiple affairs?' AITA? UPDATED 3X

The thing that broke me is that my son had been in contact with his father for the last 2 years, and I had no idea. His father knows where I am, about Olivia and the babies, the other woman, and her children, about my daughter's transition, all of it, because of my son.

He found my son on Facebook, and they've been in almost frequent contact since. His excuse? I speak to Olivia daily, and if she can have a parent to talk to, so should he.

To say a fight ensued would be an understatement. Olivia lost her temper completely and put her hands on my son before I could stop her.

He pushed her off, and she fell onto my glass coffee table. My son ran before my neighbor came over due to the commotion, and I took Olivia to the hospital for her injuries.