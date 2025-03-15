'MIL gifted me laser tattoo removal for my birthday…I don’t want them removed.' AITA? + CLEVER RESPONSE

"MIL gifted me laser tattoo removal for my birthday…. I don’t want them removed."

Just HAD to share this story. My husband (43m) and I (31f) have been married for 3 years, together for 6. Obviously there is an age gap between my husband and I, which has never been an issue for us.

My MIL however, has always greatly disapproved and likes to talk to me like I am a rebellious teenager instead of her son’s life partner. A big issue for her is the fact that I have tattoos.

I love all my tattoos, they are well done and a huge part of my identity. I can’t imagine myself without them and my husband loves how they look on me. MIL made a few comments while we were dating but my husband told her privately to drop it.