Romance scammer cons grandma into giving away $70K, pawning home. Family attempts to intervene; she 'hexes' them. AITA? UPDATED 2X

Wife goes through the phone and we get an even clearer picture. Turns out those loan shysters weren't nearly actually as bad as we thought, even the one that accepted a property as collateral knowing the FIL wasn't involved.

There were 2 main loaners, each loan to them started typical enough for the 2 properties, but then MIL started asking to see if they would take a loan for the house in the capital. Both said no, stated that they didn't want any of the properties, they just wanted the interest from the loans.

They started questioning if she was being scammed, telling her to talk to her family. She kepted telling them she was fine. They kept insisting she gets her family invovled, she said her family was why she didn't have anything and needed the loans.