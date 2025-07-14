'AITA for telling my MIL to 'grow up' when she demanded we change our wedding seating?'

I think I was very accommodating through the entire process. Of 80 guests, 30 are his family, and I only have 30 guests in total including my family. I felt bad he could only invite 10 friends if we split guests 50:50 so I ended up giving him more spots and cutting my list (work friends, spouses, etc).

We finalized the tables last week, and had tables of 10. We sat people with direct family members first (eg. Henry and his wife are sitting with their son and their grandkids). MIL is now demanding we move everyone around because she doesn’t want to sit anywhere near Marcy.

They are not at the same table, Marcy is two tables away. Yet Susan is demanding we move Marcy and her kids over to the last table, and seat all the “adults” (aka. her siblings) together.