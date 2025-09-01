'AITA for telling my MIL that if she continually ignores my role as my daughter’s mother she will no longer be welcome in her life?'

My parents live in another country, so I thought my MIL would make an extra effort to support us as a couple, but it feels like she's intentionally excluding me. AITA for feeling frustrated with my MIL's behavior and expecting her to treat me as an equal partner in parenting?

I could be the AH because I finally had enough and told my MIL I will not allow her around my daughter if she can’t acknowledge my role as the mother in my daughter’s life as I’m not going to allow my daughter to be around that as she is older seeing her mom being consistently overlooked. I could be the AH because my consequence may have been too harsh.

Here is what readers had to say in response to the OP’s post:

