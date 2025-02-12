MIL admits to infecting baby with chickenpox without mother's consent. AITA? + UPDATE

I can hardly type this out because thinking about it makes me so angry. Earlier this year my husband [31M] and I decided to spend Christmas with his family for the first time since my daughter was born last September.
Since they live 12 hours away, we decided to stay for a few weeks before Christmas so they could spend loads of time with Annie [13 months]. We arrived early like we planned and everything was great.
I've had a few disagreements with my mother-in-law Trish [56F] in the past over my parenting style (she criticised me for using disposable diapers, buying baby food from the supermarket and not raising Annie as an "organic" baby) but everything seemed great.
After a day or two settling in my husband and I decided to pick up a few gifts from a mall around an hour away before the last-minute rush kicked in. My father-in-law [60M] tagged along. Trish said she was happy to take care of Annie.
We got back a few hours later and Annie was down for a nap on a blanket I didn't recognise. Trish said one of her friends dropped by and gave it as an early Christmas gift. It looked pretty old/worn, but I figured one of her hippy friends was just recycling it.
The next two weeks were fine, aside from Trish making a point to prepare meals for Annie from scratch. I mentioned this to my husband and he said to just let her be. Annie mostly mushed the food Trish gave her with her hands/threw the bowls on the floor, as she's been doing at the moment.
Trish said it would "take her a while to get used to nutritious meals". I was getting sick of her meddling but it was only for a few weeks, so for the sake of the holidays I let it slide.
The day after Christmas Annie was really unsettled and wouldn't stop fidgeting and crying. I took her temperature and she had a fever, so I kept an eye on her for the next few days and it thankfully started to go down.
This morning, she started to get a rash and blisters on her arms and legs and I freaked out. I was packing a bag to drive to see a doctor when Trish asked where I was going. I told her Annie had a rash and I was taking her to see a doctor.
She got a weird smug smile on her face and told me there was nothing to worry about. When I asked her what she was talking about she said without even looking at Annie that what she had was just Chickenpox.
I asked her how she could possibly know that and she casually admitted one of her friend's grandkids had chickenpox a few weeks ago so she asked them to wipe a blanket over the child's arms, legs and face and bring it to her house.
At this point I couldn't believe what I was hearing so I asked if that blanket was the "gift" Annie was sleeping on. She said it was. I absolutely lost it. To be honest I don't really remember what I said because I was up most of the night for two days checking on Annie.
I just unleashed on Trish asking what the fuck was wrong with her. My husband and father-in-law came to try to calm things down and Trish dug in her heels and said chickenpox was "the best and most natural thing" for Annie to build up her immunity.
I already have a vaccination schedule in place with my paediatrician and she was booked in to get immunised for chickenpox at 18 months. We drove to see the doctor and he confirmed she had it.
He said I'll have to cut Annie's nails short and might have to tape socks on her hands while she sleeps because kids so young can scratch until they bleed and that will leave scars.
On the drive back my husband started making excuses for Trish, that she was only doing what she thought was best. I couldn't believe he was defending her and we fought most of the way home until I told him to stop talking to me.
Annie's been scratching like crazy and I just had to tape socks over her hands. Trish tried to talk to me when we got back and I told her to get out of my sight. We were meant to stay until Wednesday but I just finished packing up our stuff so we can leave first thing in the morning.
I'm so angry I can't even think. Whenever I hear Trish moving around in the kitchen my heart starts beating faster and I feel like going out there and grabbing her by the hair.
I don't ever want to see her again or let my daughter see her again. What can I say to make her and my husband realise the enormity of what she's done? (I don't think I can speak coherently to their faces until Annie gets better.)
Your husband better step up and act like a father and stop acting like a son.
There's nothing you can say. I'd cut her privileges forever. FOREVER. She wouldn't be alone with my kid until that kid was late teens. And you need to lay it out for your husband. HIS baby is SUFFERING because his mother is a dumbass. How can she be OK with her tiny granddaughter having socks taped on her hands and a fever and potential scarring? What is wrong with this woman?
And you need to lay it out for your husband - he supports YOU in this or you separate. Because your MIL's idiotic beliefs put your baby in suffering and now put her at risk for shingles when she is older. And tell your daughter when she is older why she can't stay alone with grandma.
Explain to her the risks of Chickenpox, which include - Bacterial infections of the skin, soft tissues, bones, joints or bloodstream (sepsis) - Pneumonia - Inflammation of the brain (encephalitis)
You only posted this 45 minutes ago but HOLY HECK we need an update! (as soon as you've got more information.) I rarely, rarely ever get mad when reading something, but this just tipped me over the edge. I hope your husband realises he needs to back you up.
I didn't think it would be possible – but things got worse. I got up first thing the next morning and started packing our stuff into the car. Once I opened it up I kept the keys in my pocket since I was going in and out - usually we use Jack's set and leave mine in my bag.
While I was packing he sat in the kitchen with Trish and my father-in-law [60M] and chatted and had coffee like nothing was wrong. Annie was mercifully still asleep so I'd just gently belted her in and closed her door when Jack came out and asked if I had everything. I said we were good to go as soon as he was.
He said 'okay' and calmly took out his key set and centrally locked the car, locking Annie in. I asked him what the hell he was doing and he said we wouldn't be leaving until I apologised to Trish.
I think I was stunned into silence because he then took the chance to rehash what he said the previous day: that Trish thought she was doing what was best, that "chickenpox doesn't kill you" and that I was "making a bigger deal out of this" than I needed to and making Trish feel bad. Yes, making her feel bad.
All the comments from my last post were swirling around in my head, and I told him he needs to stop being a son and start being a father. He screwed up his face and said he would always be Trish's son, and that was the point – that nobody should speak to his mother the way I had the day before, and I needed to apologise to "clear the air".
I felt like I had entered some kind of weird Twilight Zone where I had accidentally married a 9-year-old instead of an adult man, so I just asked him to open the car so we could leave. He repeatedly refused, then walked back inside and said he would see me in there when I was "acting more reasonable".
You can probably guess what happened next. I'd left my bag on the passenger seat, so he probably assumed my keys were in there. Nope. I waited 30 seconds, then just hopped into the car and drove away.
My phone blew up with a million calls from him, Trish, and my father-in-law. Eventually my mom and dad and my sister Jess, who I'm super close with, called as well.
I'd briefly texted Jess about what was happening the day before but she was stunned to get the full blow-by-blow. By the time I was on the open road I asked her to phone Jack and tell him he could walk home for all I care.
Once she heard my side of the story, and not Jack's (which was apparently that I had gone crazy, frightened Trish, 'snatched' Annie and 'sped away'), she calmed way down.
Mom, dad and Jess offered to start driving and meet me half way so I could switch with one of them and wouldn't have to drive the full twelve hours by myself in one day. I was so grateful to see them I pretty much broke down in a truck stop parking lot while I blubbered that I loved them.
They all took turns driving while I had a rest. It was super reassuring to talk it over and hear that Trish and Jack are the unreasonable ones. Once we got back I stayed at my parents' overnight and they said I could stay as long as I needed.
The next few days were fairly tense. I was up most of the night making sure Annie didn't scratch (which she did anyway, somehow) and it seemed like she just cried and cried and cried until she was exhausted.
She has five scars on her face and a few others on her arms from scratching. I know appearances shouldn't matter, but I'm so angry her skin is marked for life now over some stupid bullshit. This whole thing is just something I never expected to happen.
I answered one of Jack's calls only to have him start a rant that he "didn't recognise this person I had become", so I hung up on him. He was due to come back for the start of the work year, which I wasn't looking forward to, but I figured we could make it work as long as Trish was 12 hours away.
Then at like 11pm one night I got a very short and formal text from father-in-law via Jack's phone, saying Trish had come down with shingles and was in the emergency room, that Jack was staying there to care for her, and that he would work from their house remotely once the year started back up.
Jack's been there for the past few weeks tending to momma's every whim – I'm sure she's put on an Oscar-worthy performance of having one foot in the grave – and according to Google it should be any day now that her painful, crusty pustules go gently into that sweet night.
A few weeks ago I was honestly so tired and overwhelmed and in disbelief that I didn't know what to do. Now I'm back at home with people who actually care about me I think I'm starting to realise how lucky I am to see the weird relationship with his mommy this early on.
The fact that he cares more about Trish than his own daughter speaks volumes. When he eventually comes back I think we'll have to have a serious talk about our future together.
You only get shingles if you've had chickenpox, the new vaccine prevents it. Rather ironic. I'd get divorce papers served before mummy dearest decides your daughter should become a breatharian or join Scientology.
He locked your daughter in the car, holy heck. And assumed you wouldn't be able to get her out -- I mean, that was why he locked her in, to threaten you. Good on you for dipping out of there after that. Whatever happens with your marriage moving forward, you seem to have your parenting priorities straight. Good luck, and I hope Annie feels better soon.
Nope. You NEVER leave a toddler - let alone a SICK one - alone in the car; this guy is unhinged.
Unhinged fruit didn't fall far from the unhinged tree.
Yeah, this. HE LOCKED A SICK BABY IN THE CAR. Kudos to OP for handling that with a cool head because I would have lost my mind.