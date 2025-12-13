'My MIL is mad that we got married. AITA?'

Is she expecting this from the two of you and you’ve refused? I certainly would in your situation but that may be another factor in her still twisted and wrong attitude.

Congratulations on your marriage and your upcoming child. Maybe that will bring her around, if either of you even want that. If she does, you and your husband will need clear boundaries for her and her expected behavior going forward.

Anything less than civility and basic manners will mean she’s cut off again and any other rules you and your husband agree on. It’s unfortunate she’s either being childish and possessive of her son here or she’s bitter with how her life turned out IMO.

Cyanidepumpkinspice (OP)