"MIL is upset that she can’t feed baby."

We started out feeding baby bottles because he wasn’t nursing well. He could latch but I have a really strong letdown and he couldn’t handle so I ended up pumping for a few weeks until he got a little stronger.

In this time, anyone could feed the baby because he was taking bottles. IL’s were here just two weeks ago and that’s when I really started the transition back to nursing exclusively (w/ the exception of one MOTN formula).

MIL was present for this and I still let her give him a bottle during the day. Now, I’m EBF. When they got here she immediately asked if she could give him a bottle and I enthusiastically told her “nope! We’re back to full time nursing!”