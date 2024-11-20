'AITA for cutting off my MIL after she made a joke about sabotaging our birth control?' UPDATED

But what really shocked me is that he told me he was already considering tampering with our birth control(condoms)before , but he just hadn't found it in him to do it yet. So now, it makes sense why he only wanted to use condoms for our BC......

After that, I simply said that as of now, this marriage is over and I will filing a divorce as fast as possible . And, I made sure to tell him that whatever possible child I could've had would never be in his grasp to see him, especially my MIL. He tried to protest, but I was firm on leaving .