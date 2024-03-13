Fiancée gets 'paranoid' when MIL refuses to share what she'll be wearing to wedding. AITA?

My mom keeps saying she hasn't had time yet which has been stressing Claire, as she is a huge perfectionist who hates leaving anything until the last moment. Claire admits she has been super stressed and wedding obsessed lately.

She recently came to me and said she was concerned my mom wanted to wear white. I asked why and she said because "why else wouldn't she have a dress yet" I pointed out that we all know my mom is lazy, and a touch selfish.

When she says she is too busy we both know she means skiing and hanging out with her boyfriend, not actually busy, but she has done nothing to indicate she would show up like that. She's a pretty chill person and hasn't done anything to Claire.