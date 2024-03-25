'AITA for telling my MIL that it is inappropriate to keep asking her son for money?'

She said she complained to her friend how she has four sons and only one of them helps her (so untrue, as I have a record at this point of everything everyone, myself included, has bought her). She said her friend would be calling the sons because "50€ to you guys is nothing, but to me it is a lot."

I calmly asked, "MIL, when you decided to have 4 children, what was your plan for when you got to this age?" She said, "Oh, I didn't have one."

I said, "Oh, okay. And why do you think 50€ is nothing to your son? How can anyone say 50€ is nothing to anyone with the cost of living these days." She said, "Yes, but would you let your mother go hungry?"