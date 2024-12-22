"AITA for telling my mother in law not to place her own gift tags on Christmas presents I ordered for MY children?"

so basically I had ordered all my children’s Christmas presents online to be sent to my in-laws home, as we are spending christmas there this year, my mother in law said that she didn’t mind wrapping them all up before we all got there.

We arrived here yesterday and all was well, after the kids got settled in their room I got a chance to ask her about the presents, she told me that they were mostly all wrapped with just a couple she needed to finish off and that they were stored in their basement.

I did ask if she needed a hand finishing the rest off, but she insisted that I should rest after our journey. So, I rejoined my husband in the sitting room. A couple hours later she had gone to take a nap.