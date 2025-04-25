'MIL obsessed with my weight on my wedding day and created an atmosphere all day.' AITA?

We are rude and horrible people for waking him up when the taxi arrived. The next morning we had family round, and she complained that we didn't have a cooked breakfast ready for when she arrived. I am so thankful she lives in another country, I genuinely don't know how I would cope after giving birth if she was closer.

Here were the top rated comments from readers in response to the OP’s post:

basketcaseofbananas

The next time your MIL brings up your weight start talking to her as if she's talking about HER weight. MIL: "I just can't believe how much weight you've gained."

You (deliberately misunderstanding): "Aw MIL don't be so hard on yourself. I barely noticed the extra weight on you." Maybe a little forced empathy will make her understand why you don't talk about people's weight.

weatherwitches