MIL pierces baby's ears without consent, 'I'll report what she did to the police.' AITA?

If she could stomp all over your perfectly clear boundaries for your child and get away with it, it would only get worse from here. You could expect her to completely disregard anything you said about how your child should be treated. If she continues to have unsupervised access to your kid, she’ll just take it as permission to do whatever the hell she wants. The only way to win is to not play that game.

Knittingfairy09113 said:

NTA. Your MIL made a body modification to your child against your express wishes. She thinks she has equal say over your child. That is a big deal and your husband should be taking this more seriously.

DUDEI82QB4IP said: