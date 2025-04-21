'MIL plays mommy with my baby at Easter Dinner.' AITA?

I’m so torn, and I don’t want to make things worse, but I also can’t keep letting her trample my boundaries. Has anyone else dealt with a similar situation? How do you handle it?

Here were the top rated comments from readers in response to the OP’s post:

Phoenix1294

Yes. You and DH need to tell/text her: "MIL, we asked you not to take baby off somewhere without telling us and you did it yesterday repeatedly. We told you not to feed the baby yesterday and you did it anyways. Going forward, if you cannot respect our decisions as parents we might have to reevaluate your grandma privileges." (or something to that effect)