'My MIL prevents my toddler from coming to me when she's visiting us. AITA?'

One of my friends asked me if I thought she might be doing it to help me, capacity-wise, but it never feels that way. It feels very controlling, and it gives me the creeps. I've also explained it to my therapist and she finds it odd too.

No one else does this to her/me. Not my mom. Not our part-time nanny. Not my friends. And it really stresses me out because it feels unhealthy in a number of ways and I don't know how to handle it.

People who I've talked to about it say to just be aggressive and say "No [husband's mom's name], let her come to me." But it's hard to do this when it happens suddenly and I'm caught off guard. Am I overreacting?