Mom 'publicly embarrasses' condescending vegan DIL at Thanksgiving; AITA? Updated.

Vegans often get a rough reputation for ruining a dinner with a preachy monologue about slaughterhouses or asking a waiter 500 questions about the ingredients of a side salad. However, there are plenty of easy and healthy vegan recipes out there and if you're inviting vegan family members to your holiday dinners, serving dishes that they can eat is part of being a gracious host. So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about some Thanksgiving drama with her vegan daughter-in-law, people were eager to help deem a verdict.
My daughter (21) lives with us while finishing college. My son (27) lives in the same city and I babysit his children (3 and 4). My sister, drove three hours with her husband and son (16) to come and see us.
DIL and I don't get along for many reasons I won't go into. She's also just one of those condescending people who thinks that constantly looks down on others, especially because of her veganism. Last Thanksgiving, she raised hell over me making a turkey, and claimed there weren't really any vegan options. There were.