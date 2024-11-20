Woman debates canceling Thanksgiving after MIL’s admission she 'never liked her.' AITA? + UPDATE

As soon as she saw me she immediately commented that I had lost weight and complimented me multiple times, then asking to take selfies with me so she could post them on Facebook because I looked so pretty.

I have had issues with eating disorders in the past so the comments did make me feel weird. But I knew she was trying to compliment me so I didn’t say anything. We went to lunch and she wanted to take more selfies and was again complimenting my looks.

She said “You were ok before but too overweight.” I don’t know why this hurt me but it did. I blinked back tears, and the food came. I couldn’t eat it, and found myself pushing food around and only taking some bites of dry salad.