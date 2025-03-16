'My MIL says I don’t deserve more children after I had a miscarriage then asks my husband if I’m still mad at her.' AITA? UPDATED 3X

Well, I then found out from hubby who got a random text from his sister that that day mom and I cleaned the house, MIL didn’t trust us and wanted to make sure I didn’t throw out any of hubby’s “prized possessions” so she literally dug through all the trash bags and let’s just say, yes, she found THE letter.

Hubby told me this and this explained SO f-ing much(at the time). She to this day doesn’t know I know she found it.

But also why dig through someone’s trash? WTF?