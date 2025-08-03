'MIL says I'm 'ruining' the weird photos she tried to sneak of my new baby.' AITA? UPDATED

Yes, she’s the victim bc it’s oh so safe to put baby and young children pics online. If your page is private, nobody can get around that. My niece has an account for family to post pics of her kids. We live pretty far, so we don’t get to see them enough. Since we all use Apple devices, I’ve been trying to talk her into a shared album instead in the photo app. We will be setting that up soon.

A friend of hers actually stole a nicu pic of her oldest after his surgery at 2 days old. Set up a go fund me claiming it was her kid and he was dying. She got in trouble for fraud. No idea who reported her to the site 😇