'My MIL shared my medical emergency publicly on Facebook to get attention for herself.'

When my husband got off the phone, he left the room and I could hear him talking down the hall. When he came back, I asked him what was up and he said he'd tell me later once we know everything's ok.

It turns out a section of my intestines is inflamed and that was causing what felt like cramps. I'll need to follow up with my GP as it could be a chronic thing, but it's not related to the pregnancy and shouldn't affect it at all.

Thankfully, baby is ok. :) I was discharged just after 1pm and when we got home my husband told me what happened. He had left the room to call her and tell her to take the post down and she said it's her Facebook and he can't control what she posts.