'MIL showed up to my son's daycare when he wasn’t even there.' AITA?

"MIL showed up to my son's daycare when he wasn’t even there."

Honestly I just need an outside opinion. My MIL (62) is generally a very helpful MIL. Every time we asked for her help to look after our son (almost 3) she’d be there & I will forever be eternally grateful to her for it.

Sure she needs very direct instructions on how to care for him (example: Egg for breakfast at 7:00, Banana for snack at 9:30, Macaroni and cheese for lunch at 12, naptime at 12:30 etc.) but she always handled it just fine.

This past saturday I (30F, 28 weeks pregnant) ended up in the hospital with flu that progressed to pneumonia & it could’ve been lethal if my husband hadn’t taken me to the hospital when he did.