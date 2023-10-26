MIL starts feud over gift for grandchild, 'she regularly tries to redecorate my house.' AITA?

She immediately was pissed and told me it doesn’t matter, she bought it for my daughter and she doesnt understand why it can’t sit out and be used for the purpose she bought it for.

Some backstory: she regularly tries to redecorate my house. Before my husband and I were married, she would put up pictures of my husband and his brother from when they were 5.

We would take them down and the following week she would put them back up. She has not had a home of her own in 20 years and lives with her sister in a small trailer. I believe when she comes over she looks at our home as hers and has the same authority that we do. AITAH?

Here's what top commenters had to say:

talithar1 said: