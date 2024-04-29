"AITA for telling my MIL that she needs to stop telling my 6 year old to be 'ladylike'?"

VampireDuty

I am a dad of 3 (10F, 10M, and 6F). My 10 year old daughter is pretty girly but my 6 year old daughter follows my son around like his little shadow and is what people sometimes call a tomboy

(Disclaimer: I have no idea if that is an offensive term now but apologize if it is). She loves sports and being outside with her big brother and they are pretty close.

For the spring she just started playing lacrosse, which my 10 year old son has been playing for years, and they have been spending so much time together outside practicing. It's pretty cool to watch as a dad since I was worried about my singleton bonding with the twins when she was born.