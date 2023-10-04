MIL tells DIL she can't take their 'noble name' if they divorce, DIL laughs. AITA?

My bf’s mother was rabid and restless going back and forth trying to listen in, then she literally yelled that “I couldn’t keep the name and give it to my children when we get divorced because it is a noble name."

Everyone was silent and I burst out laughing and I told her that I couldn’t care less about nobility since this is not Downton Abbey and that I wasn’t even sure I wanted to change my surname when we married.

She was shaking with anger and said that I would be honored to even get the name. I said let’s agree to disagree there, I would be honored to be my bf’s wife and nothing more. Many laughed at my comments especially the Downton Abbey one. She wasn’t pleased with the laughing.