'My MIL think’s she’s being treated 'unfairly' in regard to my birth experience. AITA?'

"AITA? My MIL think’s she’s being treated unfairly in regard to the birth experience."

First time mom, 40 weeks and a day currently, need help navigating if I’m actually being unfair to my MIL. To start from the beginning I got pregnant half way through nursing school and almost failed out because of how miserable my first trimester was, however I didn’t fail and I graduated and got my license (huge personal victory)

My mom is medically retired and was able to spend a lot of time with me and helping us with chores around the house like cooking and cleaning while I was struggling and my husband kept working night shift to provide for us. My mom actually came a lot while I was in school just to help me keep up the house, even before I was pregnant.