'My MIL think’s she’s being treated 'unfairly' in regard to my birth experience. AITA?'

First time mom, 40 weeks and a day currently, need help navigating if I’m actually being unfair to my MIL. To start from the beginning I got pregnant half way through nursing school and almost failed out because of how miserable my first trimester was, however I didn’t fail and I graduated and got my license (huge personal victory)
My mom is medically retired and was able to spend a lot of time with me and helping us with chores around the house like cooking and cleaning while I was struggling and my husband kept working night shift to provide for us. My mom actually came a lot while I was in school just to help me keep up the house, even before I was pregnant.
Fast forward to the end of the second trimester my husband and I discuss what our plan is for delivery so we can make sure we’re on the same page. We agree to no one at the hospital at all while I’m in labor and that we’ll call and let people know the next day when we are ready to have visitors and we don’t want anyone at our house the first week or two after getting home.
I tell my family and they’re agreeable even though my mom had the whole family in the waiting room when I was born and they were all allowed back right after. It took a conversation or two with my mom to get her to understand what I want but ultimately she just wants me safe and healthy and is now fine with whatever I ask of her.
When my husband and I tell his mother our plan she immediately shuts down and is visibly distraught by us telling her our plan and my husband having my back. She doesn’t understand why we want what we want when she wasn’t even the first person to see or hold her own son (my husband) because her father was, but she drops it for a couple weeks and doesn’t push the subject.
Fast forward to today, I’m 40 weeks and day and we have an induction scheduled for Saturday morning at 8am. My husband comes home from a workout before work and asks if we can speak in private. Apparently his mother and grandmother call him crying because they feel like they aren’t being treated fairly and are being left out of the experience.
She’s jealous that my parents are staying with us currently (my parents live over 7 hours away in other states, his mom lives an hour and a half south of us) and she feels like they shouldn’t be here because we should be spending time together before the baby gets here because we are grown adults (he sleeps during the day and works at night, when he’s awake in the morning and the evening they retreat upstairs to their rooms to give us space because I asked them too.
On his only day off this week I asked them to leave the house and give us space to just have time with the two of us and they were gone the entire day until after like 8 at night and I asked them to get a hotel room the night before my induction so we can spend quality time together and they happily agreed). But mostly she’s upset still that we won’t let anyone at the hospital for the first 24 hours when our daughter is born.
So we had a discussion tonight. I asked him what he wanted because I was willing to compromise with him and he said he wants the “big happy family” feeling of having his family there to celebrate.
So we come to a compromise that everyone can be in the waiting room while I’m in labor, that way my husband can go out into the waiting room and give in person updates but no one is allowed back for at least the first two hours so I can have the time I need, and if all goes well they can come back but no one is allowed to hold the baby except my husband and I.
I update my family on the new plan and they’re perfectly fine with it, he updates his family and his mom still doesn’t understand and thinks we aren’t being fair but told him she’ll agree to our wishes.
Regardless of how I’m feeling right now because I’m definitely feeling a lot of things after having all this dumped on me days before my first child is born, am I being unfair? Am I showing obvious favoritism toward my own family and cutting my MIL out? I’ve been actively making an effort the entire pregnancy to be fair to both moms and treat them both equally but if I’m really messing up that much I want to know.
Gringa-Loca26 said:
NTA. You did, however, just teach your mil that when she cries and throws a fit she will get what she wants.
Bobcatt14 said:
Pregnancy and birth, including postpartum, is not a spectator sport. You are the person growing and birthing a human being, so only you get to decide what you want. It’s kind of you to compromise with your husband, but the only thing he should be focused on right now is what will make you feel happy and safe.
Even if you wanted your mom to be there, that would be fine. It’s natural for women to want their own mothers with them when they give birth. No one has a right to dictate what’s ok and what’s not but you. NTA.
OP responded:
Thank you. I’m just afraid if I don’t compromise with my husband that he’s going to be resentful about it later on.
Pale_Cranberry1502 said:
NTA. It's your medical procedure, you get what you want. That means that yes - your Mom is going to be more involved early on in the capacity of being your comfort person, not as Grandma, until you're healed and certainly while you're vulnerable in the week or two after birth.
I would have your Mom ready to go once you're in labor though. If it's not fast, you may want her to switch off with your husband. Also not to scare you, but you'll want her there to be able to stay with you if husband needs to go with baby to a different location. That happened with my niece.
Knittingfairy09113 said:
NTA. Your husband is failing you right now and failing your child by putting his mommy ahead of your needs.
Alarmed-Speaker-8330 said:
I have to say that was quite a compromise. Sounds like hubby got everything he wanted while you’re the one giving birth. Don’t be surprised if hubby then wants his mom right there in the room when the time comes. Anyone want to get a pool going in that?
So you went from 24 hours and no one there to 2 hours and everyone present? I thought the woman got to choose the birth plan? I’ve never heard it called “our” birth plan before. Just “my” birth plan. I want pics of your husband shooting a baby out of his body. One last thing-your parents sound wonderful.
OP responded:
I appreciate that, my parents come with their own set of stressors for sure, but in this specific scenario I feel like I couldn’t ask for better and more understanding parents and I’m very appreciative of them for that.
Edit: I just wanted to say thank you everyone for your advice, support, and congratulations. I’m doing my best to read as much as I can in a very intentional and thoughtful manner.
However this post has grown far beyond what I thought it would and somethings are harder for me to read than others. I’m having to give myself breaks emotionally so I apologize if I don’t give a response to a question or a need for clarification.
And boundaries4546 said:
YTA to yourself. That is not what he wants, that is what’s Mom wants. His Mom has been pouting and crying in his ear and now she’s getting her way.
You both already talked about what plan you wanted. No one in the hospital. No one visiting for the first week or two. DH is prioritizing his mom‘s feelings when he should be prioritizing the feelings of the person giving birth, and who’s going to be a new mom.
Honestly, if I were you, I’d sit your husband back down and say no you hate that plan. Mother-in-law already pushed her way into the waiting room, the next thing is gonna be pushing her way into the delivery room, and the next thing is gonna be pushing her way in to see the baby. She wants to hold that baby before you do, she made that abundantly clear. 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩
It’s time to tell your husband that he needs prioritize the family that he’s chosen, not the family he is from.
Every-Requirement-13 said:
Question- If your parents are staying with you currently and you want no visitors for the first couple weeks after baby arrives are they just going home after you give birth?
OP responded:
Yes. They are staying at our house while we are at the hospital to take care of our dogs and they are leaving before we get home from the hospital. Knowing them they may end up staying in a hotel nearby just Incase but they won’t be in our house.
