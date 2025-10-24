'My MIL tried to ruin my wedding day so I got my petty revenge.'

She had seen every price tag along with us, and knew how much wedding dresses cost. She had picked ones for me to try that were far above that price tag. My group rallied for me and ultimately scrounged up enough money on credit cards to pay for the dress. This is when I decided I was done being nice.

Several months later, when the dress came into the shop, I went to pick it up. I took JUST my mom. I asked if the dress could be returned - and they told me since it hadn't left the shop or been altered, I could exchange it for another dress of equal or higher value. Game on. My mom and I went back to the Oleg Cassini dress I had fallen in love with, and guess what... they had it IN A FULL LENGTH FORM.