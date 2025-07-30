'AITA for not wanting to go on a family vacation after my MIL wanted all the kids to wear the same thing?'

What's the problem besides that? My daughter hates dresses, while my son tried his outfit and decided it was uncomfortable and that he didn't want to wear it for that long.

I tried talking to my MIL about it and even suggested that maybe my kids wouldn't be in the photos/would only be in some of them. She really didn't like that. Four conversations later, Donna decided that if my kids didn't show up in those outfits, they might as well not go on vacation.