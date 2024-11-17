'AITA for being hurt that my MIL wanted to exclude my daughter from Thanksgiving and Christmas to protect my SIL?'

My husband was livid. He said that Ashley should be the one to stay home if she can’t manage her emotions, and my MIL said that Ashley is going through a lot and needs her family right now. My husband said he’s not celebrating the holidays with the family unless the baby and I are both included.

I started crying, which surprised everyone, since I rarely show emotion. I said that I feel terrible for Ashley, but I’m incredibly sad and disappointed that my daughter is being excluded.

I explained that I don’t have family now that my mother is gone, and so I really want my child to have a strong bond with her grandparents, uncles, and aunt. My MIL said there will be opportunities in the future for her to bond with the family.