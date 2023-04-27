MIL wants to help 'foreign' DIL with pregnancy because her cultural norms seem 'sad.'

First-time pregnancies can be scary for new parents. When do you go to the doctor, what is okay to eat, and what music should you listen to? These are all questions new parents will ask themselves. Some people rely on their parents to be their guiding light through their first pregnancy.
She writes:
We live in the US. I (F) have two kids, Kylie (f28) and Chris (m25), and both of them are married. My daughter has two kids (m5 and m2). I had helped her through both of her pregnancies, as that was something she wanted. I stayed at her and her husband's house for about a month for both pregnancies.
My son married a foreign girl Camila (f24); she's from Latin America. They announced a couple of months ago that they're expecting their first baby. Camila has no family here, so we're her only family in the country.