Son tells mom she'll never meet grandkid if she doesn't apologize for wedding proposal.

"AITA for refusing to allow my mom to meet my daughter until my wife gets her apology?"

Embarrassed_Ruin5857

My beautiful wife and I are expecting a little girl. My mom and wife have never had a good relationship. I would say they are both somewhat to blame, and as the guy constantly caught in the middle it sucks.

When we got married last year my mom got proposed to at the wedding. She was clearly mortified and wasn’t even dating the guy but my dad (her ex) put him up to it as a prank.

To be clear neither my wife or I think she was in on it. She is the type who would die if someone proposed to her like that when if they were together as she hates anything cheesy or over romantic.