'Miserable' woman refuses to cook Thanksgiving threes years in a row, 'I ruin every single holiday.' AITA?

"AITA for not wanting to make Thanksgiving dinner?"

I (27F) have been with my BF (25M) for 5 years now. This will be our 6th Thanksgiving together. I have cooked the last 3 dinners myself. My family lives overseas so the holidays are usually spent with his family.

This year, his grandmother who lives in a neighboring state invited him over for Thanksgiving. He initially said yes but he got his work schedule late and realized he was working Wednesday and Friday night, so he wouldn’t have time to drive there and back. So he told me we’d be having Thanksgiving here again.

I confirmed with him multiple times that we were making dinner here before I went and bought all the ingredients because I only had $200 in my account and Thanksgiving ingredients are expensive as hell.