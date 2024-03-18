Husband wants to miss Mother’s Day with pregnant wife to go to concert with friend. AITA?

"AITA my wife (23F) is upset with me (25M) because I might be going to a concert with best friend (25M) and will miss Mother’s Day"

rycketeer

Sorry for the long post there is just a lot of nuance to the situation. Back in January my friend, and I found out one of our favorite bands is doing a US tour.

The last time they came here was seven years ago, roughly. We decided to go to one of their concerts in May and it’s one state away because that’s the closest to us; not realizing we would be gone for Mother’s Day.

We would be gone two days and get back late on Mother’s Day. All holidays are a big deal for my wife because she never got to celebrate any growing up. She is upset that I would even consider going, let alone I’m actually going to the concert.