Pregnant woman called 'idiot' by family for avoiding secondhand smoke. AITA? + UPDATE

Still, he went on about my not being there shows that I didn't want to be a part of the family. He went about how his family has only shown love and care to me. (Not understanding of my decision to not come is not very loving IMO). And every time I reminded him about my reasoning for not coming, he got even more upset and angry at me.

I feel so invalidated. I have apologized for hurting their feelings, it wasn't my intention. But he still keeps bringing up how I am to blame for all this mess. He's called me an idiot. Thrown a pillow at me during the argument. He's yelling at me. He was just so angry that I hurt his family's feelings.