'AITA for missing a group presentation?'

I was still working from home and around 4 days later I was back in school and low and behold I missed 2 tests, and I had a shit load of stuff to do and so of course I'm trying to figure everything out and I set the time to make up a test at 9:15, during that class period and I had literally zero idea that was the day we were set to present.

I had still texted my buddies saying, "hey guys going to be out again today, making up a test!" and only one of them responded saying "seriously?" This confused me a lot because I had no clue what the problem was and I immediately responded asking what the problem was, no response.