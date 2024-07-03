'AITA for missing my daughter’s birthday and my wedding anniversary for the birth of my sister’s baby?' + UPDATE

"AITA for missing my daughter’s birthday and my wedding anniversary for the birth of my sister’s baby?"

GreatCharges

My wife (31F) and I (33M) have been married for 8 years, and we have a 6 year old daughter. My sister (31F) was married to her husband, but because of his infidelity, they are now looking for divorce.

My sister was pregnant with her first child, but she did not want her husband in the delivery room with her. She called me and asked if I could come for emotional support because she was nervous about childbirth.

I of course said yes. She lives in a different state, and I was going to go there for a week. But when I told my wife about it, she said that that I would be missing my daughter’s birthday, and our wedding anniversary (they’re both a day apart).