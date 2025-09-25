AITA for missing my girlfriend's minor surgery for an important business trip?

My girlfriend of two years (37F) decided to ride her bike while drunk last weekend, got into an accident and broke her arm. It's (by any measure) a minor break and it requires a (by any measure) minor surgery to fix it. I've been very supportive and very nice to her the last few days, even though I'm really (more than a bit) mad at her for riding her bike while drunk.

She is having the surgery next week. I have a business trip coming up next week, which I've already rescheduled to avoid going away during the surgery. But the surgery date has now changed to the exact date I rescheduled my business trip to.