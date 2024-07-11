'AITA for missing my sister’s wedding after she scheduled it on a date she knew I might not make it?'

Save the dates go out via email a few weeks later, and she set a date that was on my “maybe” weekends. I call and ask what’s up, she said her and finance also kicked dates around with friends, and this was the one that seemed to work for them so… they decided to do that.

The “maybe” reason for me was related to other travel I have already scheduled. Trying to get back to my hometown with my whole family is no longer an option, now it becomes only some of us go, and not others, or we fly out on different days… it’s a mess to navigate.