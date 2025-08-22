'AITA for missing my sister's wedding because she asked me to take off my engagement ring?'

The wedding was last weekend. My sister hosted a dinner the night before that we were invited to. We hadn't made any sort of formal announcement to my family about our engagement, and we didn't plan to. When my mom saw my ring, we shared a genuinely heartfelt moment where she was crying a little and telling me how happy she was for me / us.

It felt like a step in the right direction in terms of reconnection. She finally made some acknowledgment to the fact that I could have genuinely died from the situation I was in.

After dinner, my sister asked me if I could take off my engagement ring for the next day. I asked why, and she said it was embarrassing that her brother had "stolen her spotlight" at dinner and she didn't want the same thing happening at the wedding.