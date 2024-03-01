Mistress and mom to ex-BF's affair child is contacted by his wife; 'I'm scared. My ex was in an ACCIDENT? WTF?' AITA? 2 MAJOR UPDATES.

When this woman is shocked to hear from the father of her baby's wife, she asks Reddit:

(OP also provides a crazy update after she ends up talking to his wife...)

"I had a baby as a result of an affair and now his wife is reaching out to me. AITA? What do I do?"

I (F, 26) had an affair with a married man (M, 42) a few years ago. I had no clue he was married when we first met and hooked up.

I obviously looked him up on social media and while he did have photos of his kids on there, there was absolutely no mention or photos of a wife at all.

I found out that he was married about a month after we first got together, but he told me it was just a marriage on paper and that they basically lived separate lives and agreed to remain married for practical purposes until the kids were older.