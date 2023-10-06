MOH bans emotional support dog from being 'cooped up in a crate' on Vegas bachelorette. AITA?

The hotel we're booking does have dog-friendly rooms, but doesn't allow pets to roam freely around the hotel room unsupervised - the dog would have to stay in that crate for god-knows-how-long each day.

That can't be great for the dog. On top of that, our other younger sister coming on the trip is very allergic to dogs. We don't have the money to just let this one bridesmaid book her own room for just herself and the dog to prevent my younger sister having an allergic reaction. Unless this bridesmaid was willing to pay for a room herself, I told her she couldn't bring her dog on this trip.