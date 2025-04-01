Maid of Honor boycotts 'golden child' sister's wedding, 'my parents disowned me.' AITA? 'CUE ABSOLUTE CHAOS.'

But I said yes because I thought, why not? Maybe this would be a chance to bond, and if nothing else, I figured it would be easier to just go along with it than to deal with the inevitable fallout of saying no.

Well, fast forward to the actual wedding planning, and it became very clear that my role wasn’t really about me being her sister—it was about me doing things for her. She expected me to help plan everything, run around doing errands, and basically dedicate my life to this wedding.

She and my mom started planning a pre-wedding “family trip” a week before the wedding, which they expected everyone to attend. It wasn’t optional. It was mandatory “for the sake of family bonding.”