MOH asks bride to give each bridesmaid the total expected costs, 'she said it's normal to pay a lot.' AITA?

NTA…I think all of the bridesmaids should sit down together and discuss what you all can and want to do as a group. Discuss wedding day events, hair and make up. Maybe you can all find someone cheaper than who the bride is using.

Bridal shower….Balloons are an easy and cheap decoration. Maybe disposable table cloths, plates and napkins. But those decorations are almost never used again. Do not blow a lot of money on those.

Food, does not need to be fancy or top notch. You can have sub sandwiches, chili, salad and cornbread, BBQ, fruit and vegetable trays, cupcakes for dessert. If bride wants top notch catering, she can pay for it. Bachelorette…Again, do what you can and can afford. If the bride wants more, she can pay for it.