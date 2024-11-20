MOH expects bride to understand she doesn't want to give a speech, 'I shake like a leaf.' AITA?

"AITA for expecting my friend (the bride) to be understanding of me not wanting to do a MOH speech?"

Some background: I have severe anxiety and have never been able to give speeches, presentations etc without struggling. No matter how much I practice and plan, I will immediately feel like I'm going to pass out once I start, I shake like a leaf, feel like I can't breath, become visibly red, and instantly space out.

One time during a previous job I had, I had to give an impromptu speech at an event I helped manage. I had a full blown panic attack and don't remember anything I even said, but do remember people asking me after "are you okay?"

So it must've been bad, and of course thats all the more embarrassing. I am explaining this so you can understand this has always been a problem for me, and no matter how many times I've done it, its been a mess.